Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Starbucks updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.40 EPS.

Starbucks Stock Down 4.4 %

SBUX opened at $104.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,012,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $183,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,514,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.65.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

