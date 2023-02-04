Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.65.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $93.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

