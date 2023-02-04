Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,952 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.65.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

