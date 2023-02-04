Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Startek in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Startek Trading Down 1.7 %

SRT stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.45. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Startek had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $163.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.01 million. Analysts expect that Startek will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Startek during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Startek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Startek during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Startek during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Startek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

