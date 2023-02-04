State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $36,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEYS opened at $181.40 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

