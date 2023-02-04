State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $40,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Down 0.5 %

Cintas stock opened at $442.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.25. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

