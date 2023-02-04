State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $32.33 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Fastenal worth $32,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastenal Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

