State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $38.43 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of ResMed worth $38,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 157.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 254,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,348,000 after purchasing an additional 155,676 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth $23,092,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ResMed by 226.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,159,000 after purchasing an additional 79,973 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Down 0.9 %

ResMed stock opened at $224.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $262.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total value of $1,077,650.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,334,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total value of $1,077,650.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,334,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,232,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Stories

