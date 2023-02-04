State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Arista Networks worth $32,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $143.57.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $279,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,703,337.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,879 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,209 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

