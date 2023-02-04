State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $31,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.73 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

