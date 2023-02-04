State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $38,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $62,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,605 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $101,436,000 after purchasing an additional 956,946 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $818,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,372,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $217,415,000 after purchasing an additional 477,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 60.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,990 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,865,000 after purchasing an additional 444,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.35.

CTSH opened at $68.22 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

