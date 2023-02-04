State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,464 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Consolidated Edison worth $39,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 25.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after purchasing an additional 328,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of ED stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average is $94.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

