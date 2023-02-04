State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,141 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of onsemi worth $34,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
onsemi Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on onsemi (ON)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.