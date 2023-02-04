State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,955 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,341,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of HP worth $33,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in HP by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.51 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.