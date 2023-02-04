State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,957 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $41,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.90. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $188.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

