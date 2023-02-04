State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 911 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Welltower worth $34,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.8% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 646,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 25.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Welltower by 6.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Welltower by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL opened at $75.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.83, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

