Steem (STEEM) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $95.93 million and $34.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,416.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000415 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.00422902 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00103504 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014617 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.00737818 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00595008 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001061 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00185347 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,152,372 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
