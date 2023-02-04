Stephens Boosts Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target to $90.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Kirby Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Kirby stock opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Kirby has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kirby
Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.
