Stifel Nicolaus Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $168.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.19.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 32.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 15,307 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.