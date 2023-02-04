Stifel Nicolaus Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $168.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.95.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NXPI opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.19.
NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 15,307 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
Further Reading
