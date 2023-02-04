StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -1.35.

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

