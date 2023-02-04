StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Eltek Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -1.35.
Eltek Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eltek (ELTK)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.