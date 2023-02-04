StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Up 5.1 %

NSPR opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 64.03% and a negative net margin of 321.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

