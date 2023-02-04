StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.40. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

