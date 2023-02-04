StockNews.com Downgrades PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) to Sell

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

PFSI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded down $6.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.29. 1,240,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $73.79.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director James K. Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $1,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,810.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director James K. Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $1,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,810.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $141,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,360.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,505 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

