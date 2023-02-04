StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $164.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.43. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

