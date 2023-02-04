StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $164.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.43. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48.
Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.
