StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

MCHX stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Marchex worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

