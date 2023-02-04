StockNews.com Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

