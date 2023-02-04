StockNews.com Lowers Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Sell

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of CBSH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.80. 600,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,579. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $59.81 and a one year high of $72.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,666,062.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at $76,795,800.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,666,062.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,504. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

