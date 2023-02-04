StockNews.com Lowers OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

