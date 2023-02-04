StockNews.com Lowers Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 17,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 419,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

