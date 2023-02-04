StockNews.com Upgrades Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Avnet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVT stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

