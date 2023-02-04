StockNews.com Upgrades Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.49.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
