StockNews.com Upgrades Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

Shares of TEO stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Telecom Argentina had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

