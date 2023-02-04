StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 361 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 35.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.5% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $214.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

