StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 9,513 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after acquiring an additional 834,564 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,125,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,773,000 after acquiring an additional 205,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

