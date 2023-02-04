StoneX Group Inc. Buys 63 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 3.3 %

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.33 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $522.48. The stock has a market cap of $173.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

