StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 334,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAG opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.07. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAG. National Bank Financial raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

