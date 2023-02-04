StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $308.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.13. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

