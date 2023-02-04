StoneX Group Inc. Sells 765 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $490,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,304,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,568,880.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $490,512.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,399,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,304,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,457,116 shares of company stock worth $39,497,484 in the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIR opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.19.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

