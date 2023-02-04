Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 134,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:FFEB opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57.

