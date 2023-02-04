Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 55,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGLV opened at $139.25 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12-month low of $121.28 and a 12-month high of $147.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.76 and a 200-day moving average of $134.98.

