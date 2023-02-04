Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $804,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

