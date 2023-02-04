Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $903,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Netflix by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after buying an additional 676,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $365.90 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $412.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.36.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.