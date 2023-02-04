Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $997,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MUB opened at $107.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $113.80.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.