Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 3,716 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,765,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $52.47.

