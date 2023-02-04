Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 471 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,882 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.65.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

