Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $58.83 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $75.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.407 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

