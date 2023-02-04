Streakk (STKK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.47 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Streakk has a market cap of $2.47 billion and approximately $143,127.15 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for approximately $246.69 or 0.01053436 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 248.46902876 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $115,906.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

