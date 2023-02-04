Susquehanna Increases Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $60.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -189.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. Rambus has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,633.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,624 shares of company stock worth $4,568,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.