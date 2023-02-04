Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Raised to $18.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on Symbotic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 155.84%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.88) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,158.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Symbotic by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.