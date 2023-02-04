Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Trimmed by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,390 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.21% of Synopsys worth $97,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after buying an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,367,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,186,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,554,000 after buying an additional 168,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys Stock Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $361.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.24.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

